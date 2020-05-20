LUS faces $1.2 million in unpaid utility bills

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There are nearly 4,000 Lafayette Utility System customers in arrears and subject to disconnection, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Wednesday.

That amounts to $1.2 million owed to the utility system, he said.

In March, LUS announced that would waive late fees and disconnection for 60 days, but that deadline is approaching.

LUS is urging those facing disconnection to contact the company and set up a payment plan, (337) 291-8280.

During Lafayette Consolidated Government’s press briefing, Guillory urged resident who can afford it to make a donation to contribute to LUS’ Share the Light payment assistance program.

Learn how you can donate here.