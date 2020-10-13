LUS, Entergy, SLEMCO provide updates on power restoration around Acadiana

(KLFY) It could be a few more days before some homes in Lafayette have power.

Utility companies say they’re working around the clock in neighborhoods to restore electricity.

Some of these workers have been working the main roadways and will more than likely be the ones tapping into the lines that feed individual homes.

For example Entergy says the majority of their Lafayette customers will be restored by Thursday with a few outages extending into Friday, but for Duson some residents may have to go without electricity into Saturday.

Lafayette Utilities System says they’re working in neighborhoods now that all the major work for them has been done, such as substations and transmission lines.

“It gets a little harder when you have to start going into peoples back yards. The early part was getting trucks on the street, getting the major lines up and now it’s more of the residential lines,” Alex Antonowitsch said.



LUS says with the support of other companies crews have been working 16 hour days.

“We’ve had a pretty good record. I think we are going to get everyone up as soon as we can. We’re justing hoping for the best,” Antonowitsch stated.



Over at SLEMCO a crew from Colorado has partnered to help.

The communications manager, Mary Laurent says if you’re the only one without power in your neighborhood, then it’s going to be a while.

“We don’t circle around to the individulas until after we get all of the main sections on. We concentrate on getting the biggest numer of people back on at a time,” Laurent added.



She says to give time frames could leave people under prepared.

“We’re not going to give out time frames that are unrealistic. We’re just not going to do that because people need to know if they need to go get a generator or move to grandmom’s house; or move grandmom to another house. They need to make plans,” Laurent stated.



The Louisiana State Department of Transportation and Development is working the state roads and highways.

At peak outages reportedly 75% of DOTD signals were inoperative.

“We had our signal crews who have been down ever since Saturday. They’ve been out and about throughout Acadiana working on signals trying to get them operable again,” DOTD public information officer Deidra Druilhet explained.

Entergy’s outage report for Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m. Monday ,Oct 12th: 9,099

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Youngsville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Scott: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Broussard: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Carencro: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Lafayette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Duson: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.