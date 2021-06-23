LUS Electric Operations Manager awarded on national level

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Gregory Labbe’, Electric Operations Manager at Lafayette Utilities System (LUS), was awarded for his service to the American Public Power Association (APPA) at a conference in Florida.

Labbe’ received the Harold Kramer-John Preston Personal Service Award during the American Public Power Association’s National Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“We are immensely proud of Greg achieving this well-deserved award,” said LUS Interim Director Lowell Duhon. “Having worked side-by-side with Greg during this past hurricane season, I see the tireless work and leadership he displays.”

Celebrating his 35th year at LUS, Labbe’ has contributed to many areas across public power, and he demonstrated leadership in 2020 with work centered around mutual aid. He became a reliable resource in emergency response and disaster recovery by coordinating restoration of Lafayette and cities throughout Louisiana during Hurricanes Laura and Delta and assisting utilities across the southern U.S.

Labbe’ also played a role in the facilitation and coordination of Louisiana Energy and Power Authority (LEPA) members’ mutual aid plan that allowed for rapid response and restoration efforts following last year’s storms.

Labbe’ sits on the Board of Directors of LEPA and his team are active supporters of APPA’s Mutual Aid Working Group and annual participants in the APPA’s Lineworkers’ Rodeo.