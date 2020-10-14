LUS crews restore power to 100% of customers following Hurricane Delta

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Consolidated Government has released an update on power restoration for LUS customers.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, LCG announced that all power had been restored to all customers affected by Hurricane Delta whose homes can safely have power restored.

OUTAGES BY AREA:

According to LCG, every municipality is looking a lot better except for Duson.

“We are working with the state to help facilitate relief and seeing what we can do to help Slemco and Entergy,” LCG said.

MOSQUITOES:

GOSEHP is reviewing contracts for FEMA eligiblity for a mosquito bid package, LCG said.

DEBRIS:

11 additional trucks have come in. We are still pushing to increase total amount of trucks. These additional trucks will help speed up the process.

SIGNALS:

All signals operational, one left on generator. A tree that fell today is currently being cleared. All roadways will be clear after that job is done.

DRAINAGE CREWS:

Crews will resume clearing debris from culvert ends and continue removal of fallen trees in coulees. Inspection of concrete channels will be completed tomorrow and removal of fallen trees will be documented and assigned for removal.