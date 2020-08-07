LUS continues to offer bill payment arrangements, deadline to apply is Aug. 17

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Utilities System customers have until August 17, 2020, to apply for a payment arrangement plan.

LUS utility customers can apply for a payment arrangement that would spread their existing utility bill balance across multiple monthly payments for up to six months, LUS said.

Customers who need to make payment arrangements can visit lus.org and click the link at the top of the page to submit a request for payment arrangement. LUS said it will respond to requests within three to five business days.

August 17 is the deadline to set up a payment arrangement to avoid service disconnection or late payment charges.