LUS, SLEMCO asking customers to conserve energy

After starting near the freezing mark this morning, temperatures have risen into the lower 40s, due to some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures once again falling to near the freezing mark tomorrow morning. With northerly winds staying elevated, wind chills most likely in the 20s again tomorrow morning. More importantly, an upper-level disturbance will approach the area from the west. This will increase atmospheric lift, which will create a wave of precipitation across the area, mainly between 4-10am. Many times these upper-level disturbances can overachieve both in terms of the strength of their lift and the precipitation they produce. For that reason, I have added in the possibility of frozen precipitation across Acadiana tomorrow morning, mainly along and north of I-10. Although, significant accumulation is not expected, some glazing could occur if we see more precipitation than currently modeled, which could lead to some slick roads tomorrow morning. Yes, the main action will come in Monday, but don't sleep on tomorrow morning either!

High-resolution models keep our highs buried in the mid-upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. Global models, such as the GFS and European models, have been too warm with the temperature forecast this weekend, so I've opted to go with the colder high-resolution models. Temperatures will fall below freezing again tomorrow night as the heart of the Arctic air makes its way towards Acadiana.