LUS, SLEMCO asking customers to conserve energy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Utilities System and SLEMCO electric is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage until 9 p.m. Monday.

According to both utility companies, extremely low temperatures have caused a sharp increase in demand for power which can result in an overload of the electrical grid.

Some actions customers can take to conserve energy include:

  • Avoid using large appliances
  • Unplug or turn off non-essential appliances or electronics
  • Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar