LUS, SLEMCO asking customers to conserve energy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Utilities System and SLEMCO electric is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage until 9 p.m. Monday.
According to both utility companies, extremely low temperatures have caused a sharp increase in demand for power which can result in an overload of the electrical grid.
Some actions customers can take to conserve energy include:
- Avoid using large appliances
- Unplug or turn off non-essential appliances or electronics
- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible