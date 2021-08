EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Members of the LSU-E softball team were out in the community this weekend to do some good.

The Lady Bengals took time away from the sport to spend Sunday afternoon in Rayne volunteering at Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue.

Team members cleaned kennels and gave each pooch the love and attention they deserved.

If you would like to volunteer and help those sweet fur babies, click here