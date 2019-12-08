Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU ranked No. 1, to play Oklahoma in Peach Bowl Dec. 28

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers, fresh off their SEC championship victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, have been officially ranked No. 1 and will face off against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

Additionally, on the same day, No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) will face off against No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Scottsdale, Ariz., to help determine the teams headed to the national championship game.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has just come off a nail-biting overtime win against Baylor, 30-23 to win the Big 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories