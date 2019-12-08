LSU ranked No. 1, to play Oklahoma in Peach Bowl Dec. 28

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers, fresh off their SEC championship victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, have been officially ranked No. 1 and will face off against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

Additionally, on the same day, No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) will face off against No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Scottsdale, Ariz., to help determine the teams headed to the national championship game.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has just come off a nail-biting overtime win against Baylor, 30-23 to win the Big 12.