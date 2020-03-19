1  of  2
Breaking News
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory calls unexpected, late night press briefing Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

LSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Iota

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in Iota.

Investigators say that around 10 Wednesday night, Iota police officers were dispatched to a residence on 4th Street.

They say as officers arrived at the location, they found a man sitting in a vehicle and armed with a gun.

Investigators say during the encounter, the suspect was shot by at least one officer. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

They say no officers were injured.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar