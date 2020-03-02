LSP: Body of missing Ville Platte woman found between Sunset and Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Louisiana State Police confirm they have found the body of a deaf and mute Ville Platte woman in a wooded area off Interstate 49 between Sunset and Opelousas.

Joyce Thomas, who is both deaf and mute, has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Joyce Thomas

Police have been searching the area since Friday afternoon shortly after the arrest of Philip Dewoody, 53. Dewoody is already in jail on aggravated kidnapping charges. No word yet on any murder charges being filed. He was most recently being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail with plans to return him to Evangeline Parish.

The wooded area in which Thomas was found is thought to be on or near Dewoody’s home property.

Police confirm they were led to the area where Thomas’ body was found by an Opelousas woman who had been kidnapped and assaulted by Dewoody on Feb. 22.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.