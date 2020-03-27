LPSS to replace grab and go meals with new program, parents must apply for free program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System LPSS will be replacing the current grab-and-go meal system implemented since the school closures from coronavirus with a new system to be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.

Parents are being asked to register for the new, free service by completing an online registration form. Registration can be completed with a smartphone or any other internet-enabled device. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 1.

More information regarding the details of the program will be made available next week. For now, LPSS officials said in a press release they want the public to focus on applying before the deadline.

The new program, called Meals-To-You, is a partnership between LPSS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. The program will provide a box of food containing 10 or more meals that are shelf-stable, easily prepared and kid-friendly.

To qualify, students:

Must be receiving free or reduced lunch.

Must be attending a school participating in the Community Eligibility Provisions Program.

Required Information for the program:

Parent name

Phone

Email

Physical Mailing Address

School District (Lafayette Parish School System)

Campus or School student attends

Student ID number

Student name

Student birthdate

Student gender

The application will be delayed if the student ID number is not provided. There are two easy ways to locate a student’s ID number: