LPSS to offer a virtual option in its 2020-2021 reopening plan

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School System has released its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

It includes virtual options for students, capacity restrictions and health-safety policies such as requiring teachers and staff to wear masks.

Read LPSS’ announcement below:

After numerous thoughtful discussions and advice from state and health officials, the Lafayette Parish School System is ready to announce its plan for reopening schools in the fall. The plan titled Learn Lafayette will provide an overview as to what school will look like for students, families and staff.

“For weeks, our district and school leaders have been working on detailed plans for reopening schools in a safe manner using the Louisiana Department of Education’s Strong Start guidelines,” said Superintendent Irma Trosclair. “Now that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has met, and we know the LPSS plans align with the standards set forth by BESE, we are ready to share our plans with our community. These plans were developed to be student-centered and also ensure our educators are well equipped to do what they do best: engaging with our students and inspiring a commitment to lifelong learning, in a safe manner.”

Click here to view the Learn Lafayette Plan for reopening school in the fall.

