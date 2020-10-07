School closures in Acadiana due to Hurricane Delta

Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- With the impending landfall of Hurricane Delta, the Lafayette Parish School System will close all schools and facilities Thursday, October 8, through Friday, October 9.

As a result, Friday’s Meals-to-Go pickup will be canceled.

Friday night football games have been moved to Wednesday evening. The Acadiana High School game has been canceled due to Calcasieu Parish schools being closed.

LPSS Football Games – Moved to Tonight (Wednesday)

Lafayette High School @ Comeaux High School 7 p.m.

Northside High School @ Saint Martinville High School 7 p.m.

Carencro High School @ Southside High School (played at Teurlings) 7 p.m.

Acadiana High School vs. Sulphur High GAME CANCELLED

LPSS will provide an update late Sunday afternoon regarding the reopening of schools next week.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed Thursday and Friday.

First Baptist Christian School will be closed Thursday and Friday

Diocese of Lafayette school closures

Bishop Douglas Deshotel has announced that all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will be closed Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9 due to the advance of Hurricane Delta.

The Central Offices of the Diocese of Lafayette will also be closed tomorrow and Friday. In addition, over the next few days, some Catholic church parishes in parts of the Diocese may have to cancel certain Masses, go to your parish’s website or Facebook page or our Diocesan Facebook page for the latest information. Please join us in praying for the safety of all those in the path of this dangerous storm.

Acadia Parish

(Acadia Parish School System)- Out of an abundance of caution for all and based on the most current weather forecasts, the Acadia Parish School System will close all operations on Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9 due to deteriorating weather conditions associated with Hurricane Delta.

We will provide additional information after evaluating weather conditions over the weekend and hope to resume operations on Monday, October 12, 2020.

We hope all remain safe and healthy.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish public schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Acadiana Christian School will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Highland Baptist Christian School will be closed Thursday and Friday.

St. Mary Parish

(From the St. Mary Parish School System)- The approach of Hurricane Delta as a major hurricane will necessitate the closure of all schools and offices of the St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday, October 8. Students will be scheduled for distance learning in lieu of attending school on campus October 8, which will foster a continuation of instructional activities while families make preparations for the impending hurricane.

All offices and schools of the St. Mary Parish School Board will be closed on Thursday, October 8 and schools and offices will remain closed for the previously scheduled “fall break” on Friday and Monday. Students and staff will return to school on Tuesday, October 13.

Additionally, the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting will be canceled on Thursday, October 8 and rescheduled to Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. in the Evans Medine Board Room. An updated board agenda will be publicized prior to the meeting.

Parents should monitor school and district websites for ongoing coverage of the response to Hurricane Delta as events transpire. The safety and security of students and staff is of deepest concern and we ask that all citizens take every precaution in preparing for this storm.

Vermilion Parish

(Vermilion Parish School System)- Please be advised, Vermilion Parish School Board Superintendent Byler has decided to close all Vermilion Parish Public Schools and Central Offices on Thursday, October 8, 2020, and Friday, October 9, 2020. Vermilion Parish Central Offices will close at 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish schools are closed Thursday and Friday according to Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur.