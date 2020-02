ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- A Breaux Bridge man was behind bars this afternoon after the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Poche Bridge Road.

Trey Cormier, 32, was arrested as part of an investigation that began earlier in the week. As the search warrant was executed, officials say they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Cormier was also arrested on a warrant in connection with a recent burglary.