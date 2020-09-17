LPSS reminds families that the state is providing another opportunity to apply to receive 2019-2020 P-EBT

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- The Lafayette Public School System wants to inform families that Louisiana is providing another opportunity to apply to receive 2019-2020 Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits if they have not already applied.

The program provides extra help buying groceries for the families who normally receive free and reduced-price meals at school in order to replace those meals.

In addition, all students who attend Community Eligibility Provision Program Schools are eligible for the program. The CEP schools are as follows:

Acadian Middle School

Edgar Martin Middle School

L.J. Alleman Middle School

Acadiana High School

Ernest Gallet Elementary School

Myrtle Place Elementary School

Alice Boucher Elementary School

Evangeline Elementary School

Northside High School

Broussard Middle School

Green T. Lindon Elementary School

Ossun Elementary School

Carencro Heights Elementary School

Judice Middle School Paul Breaux Middle School

Carencro High School

J.W. Faulk Elementary School

Prairie Elementary School

Carencro Middle School

J.W. James Elementary School

Ridge Elementary School

Charles Burke Elementary School

Katharine Drexel Elementary School

Scott Middle School

Comeaux High School

L. Leo Judice Elementary School

S.J. Montgomery Elementary School

Cpl. M. Middlebrook Elementary School

Lafayette Middle School

Truman Early Childhood Center

Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary School

Lerosen Preparatory Academy

Westside Elementary School

Duson Elementary School

Live Oak Elementary School

Woodvale Elementary School

Families must complete this online application in the P-EBT portal of the Louisiana Department of

Education website to receive benefits here. The portal opened September 8, 2020, and the deadline to apply is September 29, 2020, by 5 p.m.

This application period is for children who have not yet received P-EBT. This is not an additional benefit, so children who already received P-EBT earlier in the summer are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must provide the full names of the student and parent, date of birth, Social Security number, home address, school, and school district. Without the requested information, DCFS cannot issue the P-EBT card and provide benefits.

Eligible families who complete an online application will be issued a P-EBT debit card by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to access benefits.

The P-EBT card will function like a standard EBT card, and the same guidelines will apply. Families will receive $285 in total P-EBT benefits per child. Unused benefits will roll over month to month and must be used within 365 days.

The P-EBT program was authorized by Congress in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

For additional information about P-EBT benefits, eligibility and FAQs, visit the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services’ website at www.dcfs.la.gov/pebt.

LPSS is aware that our families’ financial situations are changing due to COVID-19. Families are always able to apply for meal benefits by completing an online application for meal benefits at

https://www.myschoolapps.com/Home/PickDistrict.