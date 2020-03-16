LPSS: Offices closed to the general public

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Lafayette Parish School System have announced that all locations, including the Central Office, Vermilion Conference Center, and Nathaniel P. Moss Annex, are closed to the public until further notice.

LPSS says that while the buildings will be closed, staff will still be available to conduct business and meet the needs of the community.

Drive-up services will be available by appointment only for individuals with urgent needs, they say. Anyone needing assistance must call ahead to receive directions regarding the pick-up process.

Information can be obtained by calling the LPSS main office number at 337.521.7000 or by visiting their website at https://www.lpssonline.com/site269.php for their directory of departments available.

LPSS officials say that, additionally, during the duration of the school campus closures to the public, there will be an administrator available at each site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily to answer phone calls from parents with school-related questions.