LPSS middle and high school parents address threats, terrorizing, bullying and vaping

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School System wants students to know there are consequences to their actions when they violate rules.

On Tuesday, high school and middle school parents will learn more about a presentation students saw about threats, terrorizing, bullying and vaping. The education parent meeting was held at Lafayette high at 5:30 p.m.

Allison Dickerson is the school system’s public information officer. Dickerson says the in-class power point presentation is to help students to understand certain actions have consequences.

“It’s to bring awareness and educate students. What does making a threat look like? What are the consequences of making false threats?,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson says the school district is trying to teach students to be mindful of what they say. “That’s what we want is to let our students be aware that these are serious issues.”

When it comes to vaping, LPSS flat out says vaping is not allowed on school system property.

LPSO’s Public Information Officer Captain John Mowell explains that school resource officers are truly resources to public safety.

“Everything we do revolves around public safety and specifically the SRO programs. We are really geared toward teaching kids and faculty members from various schools,” Mowell noted.

“We are focused on educating them on issues that will keep them from getting in trouble or hurt. Public safety is our primary concern along with all agencies in law enforcement throughout the parish,” Mowell added.

LPSS says the meeting was also an opportunity for parents to have direct contact with administration and the sheriff’s office to ask any questions and get answers.

