LPSS looking at different models for education when students return to school

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With the La. Department of Education releasing new guidelines on the reopening of the state’s schools, the Lafayette Public School System (LPSS) is still considering its options for the upcoming school year.

The biggest question right now is what will school look like in August,” said LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson. The opening of schools will depend on the reopening phase of the state, she added. The reopening phase will determine how many students can be in a group at one time, particularly in classrooms and on school buses.

Dickerson said the district is looking at three different options for reopening:

Traditional Learning, in which students return to school for face-to-face instruction while observing the new safety protocols.

Virtual Learning, in which students are 100% online

Blended of Hybrid Learning, which would be a mixture of both in-person and online.

“The first priority of LPSS is the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Dickerson. “In addition to maintaining social distancing measures to keep at least six feet apart to the maximum extent possible, students should maintain static groups when feasible, and everyone will need to wash hands throughout the day.”

Students in grades 3-12 and all adults on campuses may be required to wear face coverings, with the exceptions of those with severe breathing difficulties. Students will also be monitored for their temperature through out the day.

Dickerson said most students already had access to devices to help online learning, and the pandemic has proved the need for such devices.

“LPSS is committed to having a one-to-one ratio for students, meaning that each child will have access to a device such as a Chromebook,” said Dickerson.

Funds have been made available through the CARES Act to help the school district purchase the necessary supplies.