LPSS GEAR UP urges high school seniors to apply for college in December

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS Administrative Office)- Although admission to four-year colleges across Louisiana is open for an extended period of time, the majority of universities begin making their admission and scholarship decisions during the month of December.

This makes it especially important for students to submit their applications as soon as possible in order to have the best chance at admission and financial assistance.

Some students may be holding off on applying until they secure a certain GPA or ACT score, but Lafayette High School GEAR UP Counselor Cy Dugas says that waiting is a mistake.

“The important thing is to get your application in as early as possible, which will hold your place in line, so to speak. You can always update scores and GPA later when they are available,” says Dugas.

Other reasons students may delay submitting college applications is the mistaken idea that they are difficult to complete or require written essays. Apart from the most elite universities, this is largely untrue.

Most of Louisiana’s four-year colleges have no written requirements for admission. Some scholarship applications do include a writing component, but students can get help with those portions from teachers, counselors, or a GEAR UP coach.

Another benefit of submitting college applications this month is that it allows students to relax and enjoy the holidays and the rest of their senior year. Students included in the first round of university selections will have the best chance at receiving scholarships or other financial aid.

They will also know what financial support they can expect to receive sooner, making their decisions easier when admission letters begin arriving in March.

Knowing in advance what resources the student will have for funding post-secondary education allows families to better plan for the future.