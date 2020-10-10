Monday, Oct. 12 school closures

LAFAYETTE PARISH

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- After assessing the impact of Hurricane Delta on school campuses, the Lafayette Parish School System will keep all schools closed on Monday, October 12, 2020, and will provide an update that afternoon.

While all schools are closed, all 244-day employees will report to work on Monday, October 12. In

addition to 244-day employees, the following personnel are to report to their school sites:

● School administrators

● All custodians

● All cafeteria personnel

Employees unable to report to work are to contact their immediate supervisor for instructions.

Additional schools to close Monday:

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville

VERMILION PARISH

ABBEVILLE, La. (VPSS)- Superintendent Thomas Byler announced to the Vermilion Parish

School Board that due to Hurricane Delta, the Vermilion Parish Public Schools and the

Vermilion Parish School Board Central Offices will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020

and Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Regular operational schedule will resume on Wednesday,

October 14, 2020.