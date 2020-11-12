LPSS board talks estimated cost to rebuild Carencro Heights Elementary and Northside High

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish School Board discusses building two new schools.

Board members say one school is part of the plan and the other school is only a possibility.

“Don’t get me excited. I get excited thinking about it,” school board member Dr. Themi Chassion said.



Chassion represents the school district that includes Northside High School.

He say NHS is not scheduled for rebuilding but he wants to discuss the idea of a new school.

“It’s just something for the kids and just the hopes that we can possibly get a new school,” Chassion noted.



Chassion says he’d like to see Northside High updated to the scale of what schools look like today.



He says that would allow the school to have a capacity of 800 to 1,000 students.



“All our schools are plus 30 or 50 years old. I’m actually on my back porch looking at Northside High. Just to have something that’s the pride of School District 4 ,” Chassion added.



LPSS school board member Tommy Angelle reprsents the school district that includes Carencro Heights Elementary.

Unlike Northside High, Carencro Heights is on the proposed rebuilding list.



“It has more children in portable buildings than brick and mortal buildings. It’s crowded,” Angelle said.



Angelle says LPSS already purchased additional property to build a new sizable campus.

He explains how the board anticipates paying for the new school.



“Our intention is to finance the building of the school with existing current revenue. It could be bonded out of course,” Angelle said.

Both board members say Prairie Elementary is among the proposed rebuilding list of schools.