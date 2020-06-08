LPSS awards 29 Superintendent’s Scholarships to students

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has awarded a total of $34,000 to 29 students this year through the Superintendent’s Scholarship Committee.

The committee awarded three $2,000 awards to the highest three scoring applicants, four $1,500 awards to the next highest scoring applicants and 22 $1,000 awards to the remaining applicants.

To be considered, applicants must have met the following criteria:

Begin freshman year in 2019-20 at an accredited Louisiana college, university or vo-tech school.

Enroll as a full-time student.

Finish high school with an overall 2.5 GPA or higher.

Demonstrate financial need.

Applications were scored according to ACT Scores, GPA, number of siblings and an essay score. The amount students have won from other scholarships was also taken into account.

Winners included:

$2,000 Scholarship

Jacob Tate, Lafayette High

Addie Lopez, Lafayette High

Morgan Domingue, Lafayette High

$1,500 Scholarship

Aviana San Souci, Lafayette High

Allie Comeaux, Lafayette High

Hunter Barras, Lafayette High

Madelyn Richard, Southside High School

$1,000 Scholarship