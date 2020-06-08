LPSS awards 29 Superintendent’s Scholarships to students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has awarded a total of $34,000 to 29 students this year through the Superintendent’s Scholarship Committee.
The committee awarded three $2,000 awards to the highest three scoring applicants, four $1,500 awards to the next highest scoring applicants and 22 $1,000 awards to the remaining applicants.
To be considered, applicants must have met the following criteria:
- Begin freshman year in 2019-20 at an accredited Louisiana college, university or vo-tech school.
- Enroll as a full-time student.
- Finish high school with an overall 2.5 GPA or higher.
- Demonstrate financial need.
Applications were scored according to ACT Scores, GPA, number of siblings and an essay score. The amount students have won from other scholarships was also taken into account.
Winners included:
$2,000 Scholarship
- Jacob Tate, Lafayette High
- Addie Lopez, Lafayette High
- Morgan Domingue, Lafayette High
$1,500 Scholarship
- Aviana San Souci, Lafayette High
- Allie Comeaux, Lafayette High
- Hunter Barras, Lafayette High
- Madelyn Richard, Southside High School
$1,000 Scholarship
- Bryli Beaner, Acadiana High School
- Jose Espinoza, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Christopher Musgrove, Southside High School
- Joseph Arceneaux, Acadiana HighSchool
- JordanMelancon, Early College Academy
- Broty Stelly, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Drue McGinn, Lafayette High
- Deborah Fossier, Lafayette High
- Jacques Comeaux, Lafayette High
- Jadyn Prejean, Early College Academy
- Bailey Auzenne, Lafayette High
- Jordan Breaux, Carencro High School
- A’Jaysia Joseph, Lafayette High
- Emma LeBouef, Lafayette High
- Gabrielle Baillargeon, Lafayette High
- Lane Bergeron, Comeaux High School
- Stanley Melton, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Audrey Laper, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Reed Bergeron, Comeaux High School
- Gyana Gibson, Early College Academy
- Kayla Watson, Southside High School
- Anna Broussard, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy