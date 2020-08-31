LPSS announces new procedures for on-campus and off-campus meals

( Below is a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System )

In anticipation of the beginning of a new school year, the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS)

announces its updated plans for meal service and child nutrition in 2020-2021.

Please visit the Child Nutrition website for additional details regarding the following information.

On-Campus Meals:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, LPSS schools are opening under a blended (A/B) attendance

model for the week of September 8-11, 2020. Schools will be avoiding any large gatherings such as

would normally occur during lunchtime in the cafeteria.

Instead, on-campus students will be picking up “Classroom Meals.” These will be traditional breakfast and/or hot meals served by the cafeteria but packaged for easy transport to the students’ classroom or other designated areas for consumption.

Off-Campus Meals:

On the days that students are not attending in-person, families can opt to order “Meals-to-Go” in

advance to take home for the coming week. These are shelf-stable breakfast and lunch meals that

parents must order via online form by midnight each Wednesday for pickup on Friday.

Forms only require the student’s name, ID #, student team designation and desired school for pickup.

Based on the student team on the form (A/B/V) students will receive either 2, 3 or 5 days of meals, depending on their scheduled days off-campus. (V students are those enrolled at Lafayette Online Academy, who would automatically be provided 5 days of meals.) K-5 students are only eligible to order/pickup Meals-to-Go until they return to full-time in-person instruction.

Beginning on September 10, 2020, paper forms will be available for students without internet

connectivity. Paper forms are due by Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. Forms submitted late cannot be accepted.

Meal Pickup:

Families with more than one student enrolled in different LPSS schools will be able to pick up meals at a single school site. Parents may choose any convenient school for pickup of Meals-to-Go; they can also opt to have someone else retrieve the meals if needed (using emailed confirmation or confirmation number provided.) Note: all pickup must be via car; students on campus that day cannot retrieve meals.

Pickup time options:

Elementary Schools: Fridays from 9-10 am, Middle Schools: Fridays from 1-2 pm, High Schools: Fridays from 12-1 pm

Meal pickup will be drive-thru only, and parents are asked to please remain in their car and be prepared to provide the confirmation email or the confirmation number. There is a limited window of time in which to distribute meals, so cooperation with these guidelines is greatly appreciated.

Meal Benefits:

36 of LPSS’s schools are designated as participants of the CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) Program. All students enrolled at these schools are automatically eligible to receive free meals and do not need to apply for meal benefits (free or reduced meals). Meal benefits from the prior school year, including CEP status, will remain in effect until Monday, October 19, 2020.

It is important to note that LOA students’ CEP eligibility stems from their base school. Therefore if an

LOA student’s base school is a CEP school, then the student automatically receives meal benefits.

Students attending the non-CEP schools can find information about how to apply for meal benefits on the Child Nutrition Services section of the website, https://www.lpssonline.com/childnutrition or from a school counselor.

Please visit the website https://www.lpssonline.com/childnutrition for more information, including

menus, pricing, order forms and CEP/non-CEP school lists.