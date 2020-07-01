LPSS announces high school graduation safety procedures for Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies July 9-11 at the Cajundome, and administrators are putting safety precautions in place due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

LPSS said they plan to institute social distancing standards at Phase 1 levels of occupancy, even though Louisiana is in Phase 2 of its reopening guidelines. Capacity at the Cajundome will be at 25% capacity. Students will only be allowed to invite four family members/guests to the ceremonies. Those without tickets will not be allowed to enter.

Families will have pre-assigned seating and must remain seated together for the duration of the event. Individual families will be seated together but grouped in a checkboard pattern with multiple empty seats between families in order to practice social distancing.

Everyone entering the Cajundome will be required to wear a face covering, including students, guests and staff. Thermal cameras will be used to screen everyone entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed entry. In some cases, the accompanying group may also be denied entry.

LPSS is asking that all guests plan accordingly and arrive early to allow for temperature checks and any additionally needed screenings.

Guests will also need to adhere to the Cajundome’s clear bag policy. No large bags are allowed. Only 4″ x 6″ clear bags are allowed. Exceptions include diaper bags and medical bags.

Food will not be available at concession stands, but drinks will be sold. Attendees are asked to bring their own bottles, which can be filled at drinking fountains. Attendees are asked not to drink directly from the fountains. Employees will regularly sanitize the fountains and other key touch points.

Students and their attendees are asked to take any photos off-site before or after the ceremonies. Photos will not be allowed during the ceremonies, though video will be livestreamed at Cajundome.com. Videos can also be purchased through the same website starting July 6 for $20.