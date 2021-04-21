LPSO: Teen missing from Lafayette, possibly with boyfriend

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Lafayette.

Detectives say Tifany Gutierrez left home over the weekend with her unknown boyfriend.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tifany is believed to be traveling with the unknown male in a black Chevy Trans Am with a Texas license plate.

If you see Tifany, the vehicle or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.