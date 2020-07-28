LPSO searching for missing teen in from Carencro

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance in locating Junior Edwardo Rios, 15, of Carencro.

Rios left home on July 26, 2020,and was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark shirt, a red and black sweatshirt and a red ball cap.

Detectives believe he could possibly be in the Scott area.

If you see Rios, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.