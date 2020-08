LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen last seen by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

(LPSO)

Daniil Paul Faciane, 13, had reportedly been seen at a friend’s house in the 300 block of Guidry Street the following day but fled the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Faciane is believed still be in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, (337) 236-5895.