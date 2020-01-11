LPSO searching for missing 17-year-old and her 5-month-old son

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 17-year-old girl left home Tuesday (Jan. 7) with her infant son, and they have not returned home, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Villalobos, 17, and her son, Miguel Villalobos, 5 months, are being listed as endangered runaways. The two left home with limited supplies for the infant, and officials say they have no other resources.

While the family has spoken with Villalobos since her disappearance, she will not tell her family where she is.

Angela Villalobos was wearing blue shorts and a black/gray sweatshirt. Miguel was wearing a white onesie

The direction of travel is unknown, but the pair may still be in the Lafayette Parish or St. Landry Parish area. If located please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

