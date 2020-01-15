UPDATE: LPD gives the “all-clear” on downtown Lafayette lock-down

UPDATE: 12:39 pm —

LPD officials have confirmed that a “concerned citizen” saw a person with a firearm walking in downtown Lafayette and became concerned.

PIO, Bridgette Dugas, says they “take these kinds of calls very seriously” and they responded in the matter they did as a precaution to the public’s safety.

She says when they arrived at the area where the person had been spotted with the firearm, that individual was no longer there.

Through video surveillance investigators were able to identify the man and were in the process of finding his location when LPD received a call from the individual, Dugas says.

She tells KLFY the man saw what was happening downtown on news outlets and assumed that the search was meant for him, as he had been carrying a firearm in the area just moments before.

When officials made contact with the individual, Dugas says, it was found that no crime was committed and the “all-clear” was given.

UPDATE 12:10pm —

LPD gives the “all clear” at the lock-down in downtown Lafayette.

ORIGINAL–

News 10 has learned that the lock-down went in place

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Officials have announced they are responding to reports of a “suspicious person” near the Children’s Museum in downtown Lafayette.

Parts of downtown are on lock-down, according to LPSO officials.

Witnesses tell KLFY an armed person was spotted on top of the downtown parking tower.

This is a developing story– we will update when more information is available.