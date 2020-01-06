LPSO need public’s help identifying man wanted for stealing gun, wallet out of vehicle

Live Now
Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a theft of a firearm and wallet.

LPSO say on December 12, a wallet and a 9mm pistol were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Grazing Trace Drive in Lafayette.

The victim’s debit cards were then used multiple times at several different locations in Lafayette and Carencro.

Detectives would like the public’s assistance to identify the individual seen in the following images.

The pictures were obtained from surveillance systems at the Walmart in Carencro and the Walgreens located at 2517 Kaliste Saloom Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations section at (337) 236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477).

