LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are in the 100 block of Fairfax Street where a man was found dead outside of a residence.

LPSO spokesperson John Mowell identified the man as 52-year-old James Hargrave. Mowell said his family has been notified. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.