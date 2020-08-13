LPSO investigates dead dog found locked in a crate in Vermilion River

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Parish Animal Control are investigating a possible animal cruelty case after a dead dog was found inside a crate in the Vermilion River Thursday afternoon.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Mowell said the locked crate contained a pit bull, which showed signs of decay, near Beaver Park.

Animal control has recovered the animal’s body and an investigation is underway.

If you have information that can help with this case, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.