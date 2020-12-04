LPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing, possibly endangered runaway teen

Mason Mouton (LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Mason Mouton, 16, was last seen in the Lafayette area on Nov. 23, 2020. He was wearing red shorts, a red shirt and a black/grey Nike jacket. He is 5’5″ and weighs about 100 lbs.

If you see Mouton, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office App.