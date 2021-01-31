LPD: Teen shot by male acquaintance inside Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette teen is being sought by police on charges he shot another teenager Sunday morning inside a home in the 100 block of Harmony Street.

According to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the female victim reported that she was shot by an acquaintance around 11 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition, Dugas said.

Prior to police arriving, the male juvenile suspect fled the scene, Dugas said.

No additional details were released.

An investigation is ongoing.