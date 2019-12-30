Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

LPD Tactical Narcotics Team seize over $2 million in drugs, largest seize in city history

Local
Posted: / Updated:

An officer with the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team have seized seized the largest amount of Methamphetamine in Lafayette history, according to authorities.

Officials say a traffic stop was conducted on Saturday on a vehicle in the city limits of Lafayette, following an on-going narcotics investigation.

During a search of the vehicle officers say they found 23 pounds of Methamphetamine (10,415 grams) (DEA Street Value of $2,083,000.00) along with 248 Vials of THC Oil (DEA Street Value of $24,800.00) was located inside.

The driver of the vehicle, Vickie Watson of Kentucky, was placed under arrest for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Meth) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Oil) along with a traffic violation.

LPD says TNT was put in place to combat illegal drug activity within the City of Lafayette.

“The team is made up of highly trained and exceptionally motivated investigators who specialize in reducing drug trafficking or any drug related crimes by enforcing the controlled substance laws of Louisiana,” said LPD officials in a statement.

They added, “TNT investigators will continue the fight against illegal drug activity in the City of Lafayette to assure a safer environment.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories