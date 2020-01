LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Arizona Street in Lafayette.

Officers were called just before 3:15 p.m. in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, not is reportedly not cooperating with detectives, sustained non-life threatening injuries, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

This is a developing story.