LPD seizes $118,580 worth of narcotics during I-10 traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop on Interstate 10 ended in the seizure of more than $100,000 worth of narcotics.

On April 27, 2020 at approximately 7:25 p.m. an officer with the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) stopped a vehicle.



During the investigation, 1008 tablets of MDMA, 4,598 tablets of oxycodone, 2,392 tables of Lortab, and 304 tablets of Xanax were located during the search.

The total DEA street value of the narcotics seized was $118,580, LPD spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

“TNT was put in place to combat illegal drug activity within the City of Lafayette,” Griffin said. “The team is made up of highly trained and exceptionally motivated investigators who specialize in reducing drug trafficking or any drug related crimes by enforcing the controlled substance laws of Louisiana. TNT investigators will continue the fight against illegal drug activity in the city of Lafayette to assure a safer environment.”