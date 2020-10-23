LPD seeks public’s help in solving murder investigation after man’s body found in coulee

A man’s body was found floating in this Lafayette coulee on Oct. 2, 2020. (KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in reference to a homicide where a body was discovered in a coulee on Hillside Circle on Oct. 2, 2020.

Police are asking homeowners and business owners that have video cameras that capture any part of the coulee beginning at the North University Avenue coulee to the trash trap on Hillside Circle to please review their video surveillance cameras or contact police.

Investigators are asking for video beginning on September 14 to October 2.

Hopefully, the attached map will assist homeowners and business owners in the area, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said Friday.

(Provided by the Lafayette Police Department)

Other coulees that are connected to the Hillside coulee that are of concern to investigators are St. John Coulee Ext., Coulee Mine Branch, St. John Coulee, Lee Ave. Coulee, St. John Coulee “A”, and Brookhaven Coulee.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Detective Andrea Pattison at (337) 291-7281 or apattison@lafayettela.gov or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.