LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is reporting the outcome of its first round of health-safety guidelines compliance checks of open businesses.

A total of 632 “Safe Shop” business checks were performed by the LPD to ensure distancing

The checks were performed on the weekend of April 18-19 and 25-26.

Additionally, patrol officers responded to 15 calls in reference to compliance in the same time frame, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.