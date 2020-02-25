LPD: One person shot near W. Simcoe Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting near W. Simcoe Street.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said one victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. They are at a hospital in stable condition, Dugas said.

Police are trying to determine where exactly the shooting took place. At least one witness heard gunfire in the W. Simcoe area near Madison Street.

Police have not released information on a suspect. Dugas said the victim is not cooperating with investigators at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.