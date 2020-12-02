LPD officers at the scene of a shooting on Gilman Street

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in the 300 block of Gilman Street.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said two men in a physical altercation when one of the men produced a handgun and shot the other man in the torso.

Responding officers arrived on scene to find the shooter attempting to administer aid to the victim. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, Griffin.

The suspect is being questioned by detectives this afternoon. This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

