LPD modifies certain services, closes lobbies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- (Press release for Lafayette Police Department)- The Lafayette Police Department continues to be committed to the health and wellness of the community we serve, and we also need to protect the health of our officers in order to serve the public.

In an abundance of caution, we are modifying some of our services and procedures to limit the exposure and to mitigate COVID-19 issues as much as possible.

Our modified report taking process will be in place to limit the amount of one-on-one interaction our officers will have with the public. “Priority Dispatch” protocol will be implicated beginning today, March 17th. The lobbies of our main station located at 900 E. University Ave. as well as our Precinct 4 building located 1820 Moss St. will be closed to the public.

Citizens should call 9-1-1 for priority emergencies calls for any situations where there is a crime in progress, both property or person crimes, and a life is in danger for an officer to immediately respond. Low-level crime calls or non-emergencies where a suspect is no longer present or the crime has already occurred will be handled by an officer over the phone following a call to 9-1-1 as well. There are certainly instances that may still require on-scene investigation, and we will respond as necessary.

Citizens will be asked to complete your report over the phone with an officer where a report number will be provided or utilize our on-line reporting system by visiting http://lpdcor.lafayettela.gov/cor/. We will also be suspending non-criminal fingerprinting at our main station as well as obtaining police reports in person until further notice. Accident reports can be obtained by visiting https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/search/search. Please contact our records section at (337) 291-8621 (M-F 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) for options on how to obtain an initial reports.

These changes are in response to the immediate situation concerning the COVID-19. When prudent, we will rescind these modifications and return to our normal services.