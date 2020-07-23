LPD: Mayor-President Josh Guillory given security detail following recent threats

LAFAEYTTE, La. (KLFY) A team of police detectives will be watching over the home of Mayor-President Josh Guillory and will also accompany him at all council meetings following recent threats directed at the mayor in the past several weeks.

The mayor’s security will be scaled back when the threats are no longer deemed viable, Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

“The Lafayette Police Department takes these threats seriously,” Griffin said. “Threatening a public official is illegal and punishable by law.”

Griffin said the added security comes at no cost to taxpayers.

“These officers are already on duty, and therefore not costing any additional monies, or expenses or overtime pay.”

He said the dignitary protection detail has been used by former mayors and city leaders.

Guillory, who has come under fire recently for his decision to close four Lafayette community centers, has been in office since January.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of millions in revenue in Lafayette Parish has forced the mayor to carry out colossal cuts in areas that many find unfair.