LPD: Looters break into closed Acadiana Mall, steal over 1k in merchandise from mall kiosks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say two suspected looters have been arrested after admitting they went inside the Acadiana Mall which was closed Monday to customers due to a state of emergency declaration.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m.

Dugas said an investigation has revealed that the pair entered the mall through a door that may have been left unlocked.

She said once inside, the pair walked the mall over stopping at two kiosks where they allegedly stole multiple cell phone cases, a bag of loose change, several Apple air pod pros , a hoodie and t-shirt.

30-year-old Jamie Simar and 63-year-old Vaughn Savoy then fled the mall and were involved in a traffic crash near Cade and St. Martinville, Dugas said.





When State Police arrived to investigate the crash, Dugas said, the trooper became suspicious after noticing the items in the vehicle and questioned the pair who admitted to taking the items from the mall.

Both were transferred to Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Their bonds have been set at $25k.