LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a mid-morning shooting in 600 block of St. Antoine Street.

According to LPD spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, a male victim was shot about 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are searching for a suspect at this time.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.