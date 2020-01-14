Live Now
LPD investigates racial slur spray painted outside local business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is investigating what appears to be vandalism of a local business.

The owner of Lux Hookah Lounge on Johnston Street in Lafayette, reported discovering offensive language spray painted on the business’ windows on Monday.

The business’ security front exterior camera was also painted.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas confirmed that detectives are investigating what they are calling criminal damage to property.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

