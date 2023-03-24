LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a heavy police presence at a popular McDonald’s restaurant near the UL Lafayette campus.

According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to a fight in progress between two customers and a worker preparing burgers at around 3:15 p.m.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said two customers walked into McDonalds and began an argument with the worker.

She said the suspects then tackled the worker to the ground where he was allegedly attacked.

According to Green, the suspects fled when someone inside the restaurant shouted, ” CALL THE POLICE.”

The victim, so far, has not been identified and the extent of his injuries is unknown.