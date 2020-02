LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police officers are investigating an overnight shooting in the 700 block of Edison Street.

According to LPD Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, a man was shot at about 3 a.m. inside a home. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.