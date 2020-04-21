LPD: 2-year-old boy injured in incident involving U-Haul trailer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a 2-year-old boy was injured when a U-Haul trailer rolled over him in the Truman area Tuesday afternoon.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said at about 2:30 p.m., the boy was playing on the trailer as his mother was reportedly maneuvering the hitched pickup truck.

Investigators believe the child fell as the trailer was rolling.

The boy was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to recover, Griffin said.

The incident remains under investigation. We will provide new information as it becomes available.