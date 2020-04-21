1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

LPD: 2-year-old boy injured in incident involving U-Haul trailer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police tape_1518558839687.jpg.jpg

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a 2-year-old boy was injured when a U-Haul trailer rolled over him in the Truman area Tuesday afternoon.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said at about 2:30 p.m., the boy was playing on the trailer as his mother was reportedly maneuvering the hitched pickup truck.

Investigators believe the child fell as the trailer was rolling.

The boy was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to recover, Griffin said.

The incident remains under investigation. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar