Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LPD: 5 men arrested in Baton Rouge for ATM thefts connected to Lafayette attempted ATM theft

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Lafayette Police say the 5 Texas men who were arrested by Baton Rouge Police for allegedly trying to steal ATMs from multiple Chase Bank locations in the city are the same suspects were responsible for the attempted theft of an ATM in Lafayette.

The five suspects below all now face charges out of Lafayette for attempted theft (over $100,000), criminal conspiracy, and theft of a motor vehicle:

  • 21-year-old Kobe Stephens, Houston, Tx.
  • 18-year-old Kylan MaCoy, Pearland, Tx.
  • 18-year-old Dartamian Landry, Houston, Tx.
  • 20-year-old Davon Crumity, Houston, Tx
  • 20-year-old Travonteay Stephens, Houston, Tx.

Police say once the investigation by BRPD is completed, all five suspects will be transferred to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking on the active warrants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

New Iberia

77°F Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar